Chilly with Dense Fog this Morning, Sunny and Mild Later Today

Acadiana is starting off chilly to cold again this morning as temperatures are back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The difference this morning compared to yesterday is fog. Dense fog is developing more across southern Acadiana, pushing visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8:00 am for Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, and Lower St. Martin Parish. Other areas of Acadiana could see patchy dense fog to start the day.
Mostly sunny skies take over for much of the day. Afternoon highs temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. This is slightly cooler compared to Monday afternoon.