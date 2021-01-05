Chilly with Dense Fog this Morning, Sunny and Mild Later Today

Acadiana is starting off chilly to cold again this morning as temperatures are back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The difference this morning compared to yesterday is fog. Dense fog is developing more across southern Acadiana, pushing visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8:00 am for Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, and Lower St. Martin Parish. Other areas of Acadiana could see patchy dense fog to start the day.

Mostly sunny skies take over for much of the day. Afternoon highs temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. This is slightly cooler compared to Monday afternoon.

Fog

Abbeville

47°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

46°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

40°F Fair Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

43°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

New Iberia

44°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

