Chilly to Start with a Cloudier and Mild PM, Sct’d Rain Returns Tonight





Once again, Acadiana is starting off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s this morning. Also, areas of dense fog are forming in parts of southern Acadiana. Clouds are already pushing into Acadiana, leading to a cloudy and mild afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.







A few showers are possible this afternoon before rain chances ramp up this evening. Starting after 7:00 pm a strong cold front will plow through the area, bringing scattered showers and storms into Acadiana. Rain chances should run around 60-70% from 7:00 pm to 3:00 am. No severe weather is expected in our area. Much colder and breezy weather takes over tomorrow as a few showers could linger well behind this system.