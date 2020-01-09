Chilly this Morning…Warmer and Breezy Today with More Clouds

LAFAEYTTE, La. (KLFY) -- Lafayette residents can now order alcohol locally and have it delivered. We talked to one business that's already making house calls for wine, beer, and liquor. The Louisiana State Legislature passed the law last session. The Lafayette City-Parish Council came up with a plan to regulate it last month.

"We've had deliveries almost everyday. We've already developed regular customers who call us on a periodic basis," said Steve Sammons, store manager at Ambassador Wine and Spirits.

Ambassador Wine and Spirits, a stand-alone liquor store, is part of Shop Rite convenience stores. They've partnered with Drizly, an alcohol delivery service app, for customers to place orders for beer, wine, and liquor, and have drinks in hand in under 60 minutes.