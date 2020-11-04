Not as cold this Wednesday morning but still chilly across Acadiana as temperatures have fallen into the low to mid 40s. A gradual warming trend will continue today as highs this afternoon hover in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Upper 70s are expected for the end of the week with the lower 80s making an appearance on Sunday.
Chilly this Morning but Warmer Weather is Slowly Returning to Acadiana
Abbeville42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous