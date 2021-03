Not as cold this Tuesday morning as yesterday but the air is still chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a light breeze too.

A chilly and quiet morning will be followed by a partly cloudy and even warmer afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid-70s in much of Acadiana. No showers are in the forecast today but rain chances will increase to 20% starting tomorrow.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with the possibility of fog.