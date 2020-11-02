Chilly Start to Week but Warmer Weather Slowly Returns

Another winter-blast of air has arrived in Acadiana to start the workweek. Wind chills this morning are pushing into the lower 40s. Your Monday afternoon will be sunny, cool, and breezy with highs only in the mid-60s.
A slow warming trend will happen over the next several days. At the end of the week, highs are expected to be seasonably warm as they approach the upper 70s under more mostly sunny skies. Warmer and slightly more humid weather pushes in this weekend, along with a small chance for rain.