Chilly Start to Week but Warmer Weather Slowly Returns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just days away from the 2020 presidential election, Acadiana voters voice their concerns about the biggest issues currently driving the country.

“Abortion because in my opinion it should be ‘no’. It's their bodies. To me, it shouldn't even be a vote.”

"We need to stop taking people's rights away. We need to keep progressing, stop going back.”

In this political climate, one voter says it's hard to determine what is right or wrong and who is right or wrong.

"The way things are worded when it comes to voting. You have to do the extra research. You shouldn't have to do that."