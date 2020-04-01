Chilly Start to April with Beautiful Weather this Afternoon

1  of  2
Local
Cooler weather fans need to soak up this morning as Acadiana starts chilly with temperatures in the 50s to 40s! A chilly/cool morning morning will be followed by a comfortable afternoon as temps climb into the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity is much lower than yesterday and the winds are much lighter too. Enjoy!

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

