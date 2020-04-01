Cooler weather fans need to soak up this morning as Acadiana starts chilly with temperatures in the 50s to 40s! A chilly/cool morning morning will be followed by a comfortable afternoon as temps climb into the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity is much lower than yesterday and the winds are much lighter too. Enjoy!
Chilly Start to April with Beautiful Weather this Afternoon
Abbeville50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous