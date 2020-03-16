1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Edwards orders Louisiana schools closed until April 13 This weekend’s Patty in the Parc included on growing list of events canceled due to coronavirus precautions
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Chilly/Cool this Morning but Another Warm Work Week is Ahead

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Your Monday is starting off cool to chilly across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the 50s. This slight cool down won’t last long because high temperatures this afternoon will bounce right back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies should stay a mix of clouds and sun with a few isolated showers developing for late this afternoon and evening. Overall, the work week stays unseasonably warm with rain chances at 20-30%, each afternoon. A cold front should bring scattered rain to Acadiana this weekend along with some much cooler weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar