Your Monday is starting off cool to chilly across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the 50s. This slight cool down won’t last long because high temperatures this afternoon will bounce right back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies should stay a mix of clouds and sun with a few isolated showers developing for late this afternoon and evening. Overall, the work week stays unseasonably warm with rain chances at 20-30%, each afternoon. A cold front should bring scattered rain to Acadiana this weekend along with some much cooler weather.
Chilly/Cool this Morning but Another Warm Work Week is Ahead
Abbeville60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Crowley58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Tonight
65°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Opelousas56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Tonight
65°F Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Breaux Bridge58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Tonight
65°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
New Iberia58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
