Chilly and Breezy this Sunday Morning Before Skies Turn Sunny





Sunday is kicking off (pun intended) chilly and breezy across Acadiana as wind chills are mostly in the lower 40s. The weather should improve throughout the day as we turn sunny and milder. High temperatures for the afternoon are expected to reach the low to mid 60s.

Much warmer weather will build in over the upcoming workweek as Acadiana becomes more unsettled. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are forecasted to reach the mid 70s. Showers and storms should become more likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast uncertainty is very high for the end of the week as models are all over the place when it comes to how cold we may turn across southern Louisiana.