Children’s programming on April 17 to be pre-empted by Prince Philip funeral coverage

CARENCRO, La (KLFY) -- Carencro Police Department responded to a crash involving injuries on the I-49 NW Frontage Rd. near Freedom Homes, according to a press release from the CPD.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on April 13, police responded to the call. The driver, Angella Richard, 55, of Sunset, was driving a 2013 Cadillac SUV on the I-49 Frontage Rd. when she struck a pedestrian, Felton Hopkins, 54, of Carencro, as he was walking in the roadway.