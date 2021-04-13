Children’s programming on April 17 to be pre-empted by Prince Philip funeral coverage

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLFY will be pre-empting children’s programming on the morning of Saturday, April 17 to air the funeral coverage of Prince Philip from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

  • Innovation Nation will be moved back to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
  • Mission Unstoppable will be moved back to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
  • Hope in the Wild will be pre-empted on April 17 and will air instead on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m.
  • Pet Vet will will be pre-empted on April 17 and will air instead on Saturday, April 24 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar