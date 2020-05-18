Childhood home gone for one Acadia Parish man after severe storms hit

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- The Benoit family gathered at their childhood house this morning to look at the damage done during Sunday night’s terrible storms.

“In one sense, I thank the good Lord, I’m still alive. The other sense, why us?” Thad Benoit says.



Thad and Jordan Benoit say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday night’s devastating storms.

Thad says it was a quiet night, then in the blink of eye, things came crashing down.

“All of a sudden, I heard the loudest noise I ever heard in my life. I got up from my chair and no sooner I heard glass break, the tree limb came through the window, couch against the chair. Three or four seconds more, I’d be in that mess,” Thad adds.



Jordan Benoit was in a back bedroom when he heard the storm’s impact on the house.

He says he immediately ran to check on his father.



Jordan says, “Until I got into the living room, the power went out, thought it was thunder. I got to the living room, the couch was against the chair. The tree was in the house.”



Looking at the damage to his childhood home, Thad says he hopes to remember the good times.

Thankful to be alive, he says, but sad to see his home of over 60 years gone.



“Born and raised here all our lives. born and raised, seven children. My dad died young from ALS then my mom in 2012. It’s our home, It’s been in the family ever since,” continues Thad.