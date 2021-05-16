St. Martinville man shot and killed in broad day light Sunday

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside his home in St. Martinville, according to Police Chief Rickey Martin.

Martin said gunshots rang out on Madison Street at approximately 12 noon Sunday.

People living in the neighborhood called 911 with reports of shots fired, Martin said.

When police arrived, they located 39-year-old Jordan Buillard of St. Martinville lying on the pavement, a victim of multiple gun shot wounds.

Martin said Buillard had been shot in the neck and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Martin said, fled the area and has so far not been identified.

He said officers are speaking with several witnesses and pulling surveillance video from the multiple businesses in the area.

It remains unclear what the motivation behind the shooting was, Martin said.

He said children were outside playing when the shots rang out.