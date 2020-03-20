Chicot State Park prepared to be quarantine site for possible overflow of coronavirus patients

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The state is setting up a quarantine site here at Chico State Park for a possible overflow of coronavirus patients.

Evangeline Parish Office of Emergency Prepardness director, Liz Hill says the park is set to place the “overflow” of quarantined coronavirus patients in the area who can not return to their homes or living facilities.

For park goer Gunter Redlich he says this is a good thing that will benefit the state.

“I think it’s necessary if we have overcrowding in hospitals and we need a place for people to be isolated, but I think maybe the residents around here may feel a bit concerned about that,” Redlich said.

On Friday morning, the only transport of campers was going inside. A local salesmen was able to help get those campers here.

“I was coming through and i saw them all pulled off side of the road I basically stop them,” said Lester Daire. “Asked them what them what they needed. They needed help. They needed to get to Chicot State Park.”

Daire says a few camper transporters were lost in Ville Platte. He lead the campers to the state park.

State officials have been moving in campers one by one to prepare for this possible overflow.