Chick-Fil-A donating 3k meals to those in need in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In the spirit of giving, Lafayette Chick-fil-A Owner Operator John L. Arton is donating 3,000 meals to lighten the burden many families are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community,” he said.

A Chick-fil-A sandwich, waffle potato chips and a chocolate chunk cookie are available to members of the community who are unemployed or who are working reduced hours because of the pandemic.

For the next three Saturdays, Lafayette Consolidated Government will distribute meals at Brown Memorial Park at 1234 Pont des Mouton Road, beginning at 11 a.m. on a first-come first-served basis.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory expressed his appreciation of Mr. Arton’s generosity and said, “Thank you for stepping up to help members of our community in need.”

When:

• First distribution is May 2 at 11:00 a.m.

• Second distribution is May 9 at 11:00 a.m.

• Third distribution is May 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Where:

• Brown Memorial Park at 1234 E. Pont des Mouton Road