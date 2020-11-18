Charges dropped against Greenwood shoes owner arrested for 2018 arson at Jefferson Street store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Charges have been dropped against a Lafayette business owner who was arrested and charged with arson following a fire at his downtown shoe store.

In 2018, David Leblanc was charged with arson with intent to defraud after a fire that originated in the stock room of Greenwood shoes on Jefferson Street, caused heavy interior damage.

An investigation led officials to believe that the fire had been intentionally set and Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

On Monday, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Rubin dismissed the case without prejudice.