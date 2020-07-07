Changes coming to Evangeline parish, starting in the Sheriff’s department

(KLFY)- A long-time resident of Evangeline parish himself, Sheriff Charles Guillory says he is ready to make a change to the parish but needs community help.

Guillory continues, “We need to come together, and I have ideas.”

Evangeline parish sheriff’s department is transitioning into a new era after 12 years.

One week on the job, Sheriff Guillory is already looking at major changes which he hopes in return will bring changes to the streets.

“We need school resource officers. There are none. No narcotics agent or unit. No juvenile officers. These things need to change,” explains Guillory.

His biggest challenge is money.

Guillory adds, “My budget was set in 1977. There is revenue in other sheriffs’ offices, we’ve been left behind.”

With safer streets and communities, Sheriff Guillory says his goal is to attract businesses to Evangeline parish to boost the local economy.

“I think with a safer community, more businesses will be attracted to come,” Guillory says.

Sheriff Guillory is working with community leaders; bringing Evangeline parish forward is also a top priority.

“We are visiting schools, having meeting with pastors. If we can work together, I think the community will become safer,” continues Guillory.