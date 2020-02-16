Live Now
Cecilia hit-and-run crash hospitalizes one, police searching for driver and vehicle

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run situation last night (Feb. 15), and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) deputies are looking for the driver.

SMPSO Maj. Ginny Higgins said deputies responded to the 1000 block of George Dupuis Rd. in Cecilia where they found a male victim had struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. While they learned the vehicle was silver in color, no make or model of vehicle could be determined. The vehicle should have damage on the passenger side, especially to the headlight.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, though no further information on his condition was made available. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle should contact the SMPSO at (337) 394-3071. You may also leave a message on the office’s Facebook page.

