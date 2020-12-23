CBS News exclusive: New information uncovered in death of Baldwin teen

CBS news has exclusive new information about the death of a Baldwin teenager who disappeared back in October– and was later found in a sugar cane field.

Attorneys for his family say newly revealed audio implicates a woman who is allegedly one of the last two people to see the 15-year-old alive.

Jericka Duncan has the story.

“Yes, i should have called the cops. I should have went further.”

Attorneys for the family of Quawan Charles say this audio obtained exclusively by CBS this morning is Janet Irvin admitting to a private investigator she didn’t call police right after she realized Quawan ran away from her home.

Irvin and her 17-year-old son are allegedly two of the last people to see the 15-year-old alive.

“I get off of work at like noon, Friday. So, we go out to Baldwin. We pick him up.

Surveillance video appears to show Irvin picked Charles up outside his father’s house in Baldwin, Louisiana on October 30, the day he was reported missing by his parents.

In the audio recording Irvin’s son tells a private investigator he and Quawan did drugs at Irvin’s home.

“Did he smoke something, or did he, i mean…?”

son: “yeah, he smoked some weed. that was it.”



Attorney Ron Haley Jr. says there’s enough evidence right now in our legal opinion to arrest her for a slew of charges.

Haley and Chase Trichell are attorneys for Quawan’s family,

It was their PI who recorded this conversation with Irvin and her son.

Haley says when Irvin didn’t call the police until days after Quawan disappeared, she committed a crime.

She knew something was wrong and did nothing in the fact that she did nothing, it speaks volumes as to what her involvement was, was in this case.

On November 3, Quawan’s body was found in a sugar cane field 30 minutes from his home.

The coroner’s office says he likely drowned, but according to the family’s attorneys, the water in the sugar cane field is very shallow.

They believe if drugs were in Quawan’s system, it contributed to his death.

We think the toxicology report is going to vindicate what we’re saying today. Janet Irvin could be charged with today is delinquency to minors serving minors drugs.

The local sheriff’s office says it did not know about this recording and the information was not shared.

Quawan’s family attorney says the sheriff has agreed to meet, and they are hoping to compare notes.

We did reach out to Janet Irvin, but she did not respond

Jericka Duncan, CBS news, New York.