Catholic Charities of Acadiana lists ways to help victims of Hurricane Ida

Catholic Charities of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catholic Charities of Acadiana is listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it be by monetary donation or volunteer work. Check the links and information below for ways to help.

“Catholic Charities of Acadiana is the official responding disaster agency of the Diocese of Lafayette,” stated officials in a press release. “The team of professionals at Catholic Charities of Acadiana train year-round to provide leadership and coordination in relief and long-term recovery efforts in Acadiana. They work to train and deploy volunteer teams and utilize resources in ways to best assist survivors in their time of need.”

