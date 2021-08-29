Catholic Charities of Acadiana lists ways to help victims of Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catholic Charities of Acadiana is listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it be by monetary donation or volunteer work. Check the links and information below for ways to help.
“Catholic Charities of Acadiana is the official responding disaster agency of the Diocese of Lafayette,” stated officials in a press release. “The team of professionals at Catholic Charities of Acadiana train year-round to provide leadership and coordination in relief and long-term recovery efforts in Acadiana. They work to train and deploy volunteer teams and utilize resources in ways to best assist survivors in their time of need.”
WAYS TO MAKE DONATIONS
- Monetary donation: https://give.classy.org/disaster
- Text: Text RELIEF to 797979
- Checks can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502
- Disaster Amazon Wishlist: In-kind donations to assist in disaster https://bit.ly/CCADisasterAmazon
I WANT TO HELP OR VOLUNTEER
- General offer of disaster support (Donation/supply drive/volunteer, etc): https://bit.ly/HurricaneIdaHelp
- Link for registration of disaster volunteers: https://bit.ly/CCAdisastervols or www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org
- Volunteer your time for disaster food preparation through St. Joseph Diner: http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteer-calendar
TO REQUEST HELP
- Request help from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Acadiana VOAD partners by texting DISASTER to 797979.
- Disaster damage form: https://bit.ly/2021DisasterRecoveryForm