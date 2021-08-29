Catholic Charities of Acadiana lists ways to help victims of Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catholic Charities of Acadiana is listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it be by monetary donation or volunteer work. Check the links and information below for ways to help.

“Catholic Charities of Acadiana is the official responding disaster agency of the Diocese of Lafayette,” stated officials in a press release. “The team of professionals at Catholic Charities of Acadiana train year-round to provide leadership and coordination in relief and long-term recovery efforts in Acadiana. They work to train and deploy volunteer teams and utilize resources in ways to best assist survivors in their time of need.”

WAYS TO MAKE DONATIONS

Monetary donation: https://give.classy.org/disaster

Text: Text RELIEF to 797979

Checks can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502

Disaster Amazon Wishlist: In-kind donations to assist in disaster https://bit.ly/CCADisasterAmazon

I WANT TO HELP OR VOLUNTEER

General offer of disaster support (Donation/supply drive/volunteer, etc): https://bit.ly/HurricaneIdaHelp

Link for registration of disaster volunteers: https://bit.ly/CCAdisastervols or www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org

Volunteer your time for disaster food preparation through St. Joseph Diner: http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteer-calendar

TO REQUEST HELP