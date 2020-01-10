Catahoula man attacks victim with firearm, arrested for attempted manslaughter

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Catahoula man ended up behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked another man with a firearm and attempted to shoot him.

Jake Savoy, 34, of Catahoula, was allegedly part of an altercation in the 1000 block of St. Rita Hwy. in Catahoula. The victim sustained facial injuries after being attacked with a firearm, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Maj. Ginny Higgins.

Savoy is facing charges of attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery, violation of a protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The investigation remains ongoing and his bond was set at $70,000.00.