Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Catahoula man attacks victim with firearm, arrested for attempted manslaughter

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Catahoula man ended up behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked another man with a firearm and attempted to shoot him.

Jake Savoy, 34, of Catahoula, was allegedly part of an altercation in the 1000 block of St. Rita Hwy. in Catahoula. The victim sustained facial injuries after being attacked with a firearm, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Maj. Ginny Higgins.

Savoy is facing charges of attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery, violation of a protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The investigation remains ongoing and his bond was set at $70,000.00.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Strong thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy. Strong thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories