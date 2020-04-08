Cass Andrus, Lafayette’s first African-American bail bondsman, dies at 78

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Acadiana is remembering a successful businessman who helped many families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Cass Andrus,the first African-American bails bondsman in the Hub City, passed away Sunday, April 5, following a brief illness.

Andrus, a native of Scott Louisiana, was the owner of ABC bonding.

For over 40 years, he worked closely with local sheriffs, police chiefs, judges and law enforcement throughout Acadiana.

He was the father two and grandfather of five.

After retirement, he volunteered his time and was instrumental in helping to establish the Scott Boudin Festival.

Due to COVID-19 protocol and stay at home guidelines, the family says a memorial service will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.

Cass Andrus was 78 years old.