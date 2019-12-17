Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cases of distemper detected in some Acadiana animal shelters

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cases of distemper have been confirmed at Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro and St. Landry Animal Rescue in Opelousas.


Both places have stopped taking in animals and adoptions for now
Jeanine Foucher, executive director for Acadiana Animal Aid, said on Friday night, they received test results that two adult dogs in their care tested positive for distemper. ​​


“We saw that some animals had an upper respiratory infection,” said Foucher. “We put an intake hold so we weren’t taking animals for two weeks prior so we were really able to minimize the number of animals exposed and in our care and right now, we are testing potentially any dog that could’ve been exposed.”

​​Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system.​


Symptoms of the virus include watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, coughing, vomiting, and other similar symptoms.

​​ “For us, we had several dogs come in that were coughing and sneezing and so we did a random sample to see if anyone had distemper,” Foucher explained. “At that time they did not, and the animals continued to remain sick so we did another round of testing on random animals and then two dogs tested positive at that point.”​​

Acadiana Animal Aid isn’t the only place dealing with distemper.​ St. Landry Animal Rescue recently confirmed a case, too.​


Director of St. Landry Animal Rescue, Stacey Alleman McKnight, added,​ “Knowing that we have had the one puppy here we want to make sure that every dog gets a little extra so we are actually re-vaccinating almost every dog here.”​​

Shelter employees are performing double health checks on dogs for any signs of distemper.​​
“It’s not our desire to put down the dogs here,” said McKnight. “A lot of these dogs are like family here to us. We’re going to do the best we can for all the pets here.

“​​The canine distemper vaccine is highly effective in adult dogs and the risk is low if your animal has been properly vaccinated. ​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
44°F A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories