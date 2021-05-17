Cars left stranded on Camellia Blvd. in Lafayette due to flooding

Lafayette, LA., (KLFY) Severe storms caused flooding across Acadiana Monday afternoon leaving one of the busiest roadways in Lafayette to quickly become impassable during rush hour.

It was like a monsoon, according to one driver, who said he’s never seen anything like it.

At the intersection of Camellia Blvd. and Johnston Street drivers attempted to navigate through the flood waters.

However, many drivers didn’t have anywhere to turn to, leaving them stranded on the side of the road.

“I don’t know what’s going on, what is it? A monsoon? Where are we at? Hawaii?,” Lionel Porter said.

Porter was one of the many people stranded in a nearby parking lot.

“I just got off work right there, and now I’m stuck,” Porter said.

Some drivers attempted to make the voyage through the high waters, causing their cars to stall.

Several people had to push their cars out of the roadway. Others weren’t willing to take the chance.

“I saw another car get stuck and I immediately froze, I was quick thinking and said, ‘let me turn into a parking lot because I’m too far from home,” Tyvius Freeman said.

Others said they wanted to get home and back to their children.

“I feel for people that have kids and stuff, because you have people that can’t get home to their kids. I don’t have kids, but I still want to get home,” Angelic Mouton said.

Dozens of cars were stuck in traffic for hours, waiting for the waters to drain.

“I’m scared to pass in the water, I don’t want my car to get stuck,” Freeman said.

While some wanted to get home to their kids, or for dinner, Porter said he just wanted a cigar after a long day’s work.