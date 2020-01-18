Carlos Harvin named as first-ever LCG Chief of Minority Affairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In a newly-created role, Carlos Harvin will serve as Lafayette Consolidated Government’s first-ever chief of minority affairs, according to a press release Friday night (Jan. 17).

The role was created by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who praised Harvin’s professional, civic, and educational background for the position.

“Carlos brings an exciting dynamic to our Administration,” said Guillory. “Carlos will serve as the liaison for minority affairs issues on a day-to-day basis as we listen carefully to the concerns of community stakeholders. His unique perspective and relationships will be invaluable to ensuring we treat all of our citizens fairly. With his help, my Administration will advance our inclusion efforts in a robust and timely manner.”

“I am honored and excited to join the Guillory Administration as the new Chief of Minority Affairs,” said Harvin. “I appreciate this opportunity to work closely with Mayor-President Guillory to the benefit of all our people. My years of experience as a pastor, business developer and non-profit executive will help me in my role of bringing people, business and the non-profit community together.”

Harvin was previously the only candidate of color for mayor-president and ran as a Democrat in the Oct. 12, 2019 election. He came in fourth place in that primary. He has previously worked with the South Louisiana Community College as a business development officer, and has held positions with United Way and the Boy Scouts of America. He is also a pastor at New Beginnings Church.