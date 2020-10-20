Caretaker accused of stealing more than 14k from elderly man in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) An Opelousas woman who was hired as a part-time caretaker for an 85-year-old Sunset resident is now charged with exploitation of the infirmed.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Allison Lynette Hardy is accused of cashing eight unauthorized checks written in her name, totaling $9,300.

Hardy is also accused of making ten unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling $3,600.

Photographs provided by the financial institution showed Hardy was the person at the ATM making the withdrawals, the sheriff’s office said.

She was arrested on October 16 and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on 18 counts of exploitation of the infirmed.

An additional active arrest warrant has been issued in this case for Juan Jolivette, an acquaintance of Hardy who also made four unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the victim’s checking and savings accounts totaling $1,580.