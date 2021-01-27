Carencro water system issues boil water advisory

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) The City of Carencro is under a boil advisory.
The advisory was issued late Wednesday after a computer malfunction caused the pumps to stop filling the water tower resulting in low water pressure.
City officials said no known contamination occurred but out precaution they were issuing a boil advisory that would remain in effect until rescinded by the Carencro Water System.
We will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that the water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe. We anticipate receiving the water sample results by noon on January 28.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.