Carencro Police respond to shots fired call near Karen’s grocery store

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro police say they responded to a shots fired incident around noon Tuesday near Karen’s grocery store on University Avenue.

No suspects or victims were located on scene, Chief David Anderson said.

He said a preliminary investigation found that a male suspect fired multiple times at a passing vehicle.

There were no injuries, Anderson said.

A person of interest was located near the scene with a weapon in his possession, and taken into custody for questioning, Anderson said.

KLFY will follow this story and release additional details when they become available.