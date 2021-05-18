Carencro Police respond to shots fired call near Karen’s grocery store

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro police say they responded to a shots fired incident around noon Tuesday near Karen’s grocery store on University Avenue.

No suspects or victims were located on scene, Chief David Anderson said.

He said a preliminary investigation found that a male suspect fired multiple times at a passing vehicle.

There were no injuries, Anderson said.

A person of interest was located near the scene with a weapon in his possession, and taken into custody for questioning, Anderson said.

KLFY will follow this story and release additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar