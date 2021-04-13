Carencro Police respond to crash involving pedestrian

CARENCRO, La (KLFY) — Carencro Police Department responded to a crash involving injuries on the I-49 NW Frontage Rd. near Freedom Homes, according to a press release from the CPD.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on April 13, police responded to the call.

The driver, Angella Richard, 55, of Sunset, was driving a 2013 Cadillac SUV on the I-49 Frontage Rd. when she struck a pedestrian, Felton Hopkins, 54, of Carencro, as he was walking in the roadway.

Hopkins was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

