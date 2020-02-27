Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Carencro police receive training to better deal with people diagnosed with autism

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Training police to deal with issues of mental health has long been a priority for many departments.

That’s why seven police departments from throughout Louisiana attended an eight hour autism course in Carencro.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says his officers took part in the training because they’re seeing more encounters with both adults and children diagnosed with autism.

Chief Anderson says he’s glad his department was able to host the autism training for police officers.

“Back in the 1980’s, one out of 15 hundred people were diagnosed with autism. Today it’s one in 59.”

The chief says Carencro school resource officers are also being trained.

Anderson says unfortunately many signs of autism mimic alcohol or drug impairment.

“it’s important for that police officer to be able to identify that and say wait let me slow down a minute this could be a person that could be showing signs of being autistic.”

The chief says while there’s lots of training about impaired drivers; there also needs to more training on mental health.

The chief explains that the experts point out the signs of autism can be similar to impairment.  The signs include: the person having tantrums or being distressed for no apparent reason, a lack of eye contact or the person may be non-verbal or have limited verbal skills.

Autism Society of Acadiana Board of Directors President Carolyn Tate says the organization plans to also host a law enforcement autism training as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar