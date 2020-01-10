Live Now
Carencro police internal investigation clears officer of using excessive force, alleged victim’s family cries foul

A Carencro man is accused of filing a false police report after claiming he was injured by an off-duty officer who used excessive force.

Dedrick Moody accuses an off-duty officer of breaking his wrist at the French Colony apartment complex, where he lives, back in October 2019.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, an internal investigation reveals the officer did nothing wrong.

Moody’s family has hired Ville Platte attorney Anthony Dupree for representation. Dupree says he will file a lawsuit in federal court early next week, arguing the excessive force by the officer is a constitutional violation. He says the police chief, the officer involved, and the apartment complex will be named in the lawsuit.

