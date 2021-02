CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- The Carencro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jashay Batiste was last seen leaving her home on Thursday morning. She is 4’11, weighs about 120 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Carencro Police Department, (337) 896-6132, or your local law enforcement agency.