Carencro PD seizes marijuana shipment worth more than $300k

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- The Carencro Police Department has intercepted a shipment of 34 pounds of marijuana.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, the department’s narcotics division began its investigation into the shipment earlier this month.

Detectives were able to interrupt the delivery within the city limits and seize it, Anderson said.

He said the DEA street value totals $308,440.

Detectives are following several leads in this investigation and future arrests are expected, the chief said.