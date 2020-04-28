Carencro Mardi Gras Association giving away free plate lunches Wednesday

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) As a small token of appreciation, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association has announced a free plate lunch giveaway happening Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The 500 free jambalaya lunches will be distributed by drive-thru at Carencro High School (near the gym) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There is a limit of 2 per vehicle that will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.All lunches will be brought to the vehicle, the organization announced. A

In addition to the Mardi Gras Association, the event is being funded by Molded Rubber, Super One Foods, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, Pat’s Printing and Jeremy Deville of Evangeline Maid bread.