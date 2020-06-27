Carencro man taken into custody by US Marshals for Edison St. killing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man is behind bars for the June 19 shooting on Edison St. in Lafayette that killed Rico Thomas, 27.

Keon Woods, 25, faces a second-degree murder charge. He was taken into custody without incident by agents with Louisiana’s Western District U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force. He was interviewed by detectives and taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

On the morning of June 19, Thomas took a gunshot wound to the upper chest in the 700 block of Edison St. and died at a local hospital.