Carencro man accused of multiple thefts on Chitimatcha Reservation

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY)- A 35-year-old suspect faces several charges in an investigation into thefts in St. Mary Parish.

Jeremy Celestine and two other suspects were seen allegedly stealing items, including a handgun, from vehicles on the Chitimacha Tribal Reservation several weeks ago.

Jeremy Celestine (Chitimacha Tribal Police)

According to the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, officers were able to identify Celestine via surveillance camera footage.

Celestine had been recently released due to the coronavirus from Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility for the allegation of 23 counts of simple burglary, CTPD said.

Chitimacha Tribal Police worked with Lafayette area law enforcement to locate Celestine.

He was brought from Lafayette to the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility without incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can help identify the two suspects is asked to contact the Chitimacha Tribal Police at (337) 923-4964 or reportit@chitimacha.gov.