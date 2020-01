CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Elwick Drive this morning.

Officials said the emergency call came through shortly after 6 a.m. The home receivced heavy fire and smoke damage, though all the occupants made it safely out of the home. No injuries were reported.

The Lafayette and Scott fire departments also assisted in putting the flames out within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.