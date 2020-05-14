Carencro High to hold graduation parade for graduates May 23

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Officials at Carencro High say they want their 2020 graduates to be recognized on their original graduation date, so they’re holding a drive-by parade on May 23 from the school to the Carencro Community Center.

Carencro High Principal Mary Qualey released a set of rules Thursday that will allow the parade to be held while still holding to social distancing rules. The parade’s lineup will begin at 1 p.m., while the parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Throws will not be allowed during the parade and masks are encouraged. Attendance is not mandatory but is highly encouraged. School-appropriate decorations for vehicles are also encouraged.

The following are the rules as set forth by Qualey:

One senior and one driver per vehicle (two people maximum per vehicle).

If senior is driving, there can be no other passengers in the vehicle.

Use the HOME Entrance (Bldg 2 side) to enter Bear Circle and loop around the football stadium.

Remain in your vehicle while waiting for the parade to roll out.

You must be in line before 2 pm to be included in the parade.

Carencro Police will lead the parade. set the pace and secure the end of the parade.

During the parade, keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead of you.

At the end of the parade, seniors must disburse from the Community Center immediately. No Loitering at the Community Center.

Loitering before, during or after the parade is prohibited.

Dress in your cap and gown (secure the cap to your head, no tassel)

Honking and celebrating throughout the parade route are encouraged.

No stopping during the parade for any reason.

Any violations may result in police asking you to leave, according to Qualey.