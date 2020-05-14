Carencro High to hold graduation parade for graduates May 23

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Officials at Carencro High say they want their 2020 graduates to be recognized on their original graduation date, so they’re holding a drive-by parade on May 23 from the school to the Carencro Community Center.
Carencro High Principal Mary Qualey released a set of rules Thursday that will allow the parade to be held while still holding to social distancing rules. The parade’s lineup will begin at 1 p.m., while the parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Throws will not be allowed during the parade and masks are encouraged. Attendance is not mandatory but is highly encouraged. School-appropriate decorations for vehicles are also encouraged.
The following are the rules as set forth by Qualey:
- One senior and one driver per vehicle (two people maximum per vehicle).
- If senior is driving, there can be no other passengers in the vehicle.
- Use the HOME Entrance (Bldg 2 side) to enter Bear Circle and loop around the football stadium.
- Remain in your vehicle while waiting for the parade to roll out.
- You must be in line before 2 pm to be included in the parade.
- Carencro Police will lead the parade. set the pace and secure the end of the parade.
- During the parade, keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead of you.
- At the end of the parade, seniors must disburse from the Community Center immediately. No Loitering at the Community Center.
- Loitering before, during or after the parade is prohibited.
- Dress in your cap and gown (secure the cap to your head, no tassel)
- Honking and celebrating throughout the parade route are encouraged.
- No stopping during the parade for any reason.
Any violations may result in police asking you to leave, according to Qualey.