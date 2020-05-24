Carencro High School celebrates Class of 2020 with parade

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro High School, one of eight high schools in Lafayette Parish, hosted a parade ceremony Saturday for its graduating seniors.

Led by the Carencro Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the parade rolled down W. Butcher Switch Road to University Avenue and back to the school.

The line-up consisted of seniors and their immediate families with one vehicle per graduate.

Cars decorated with banners, balloons, flags and confetti began lining up at 1 p.m. to commemorate the special day.

At 2 p.m. faculty and staff stood along the route dressed in their graduation gowns cheering as seniors, wearing their caps and gowns, passed one by one in their decorated vehicles with the school song playing in the background.

“These students were born in 2001 during 9/11, during their first year of high school they experienced a historic flood and now through their senior year they are going through the quarantine.” School Principal Mary Qualey said.

“So I really wanted to do something to show so love and that they are special.”

School administrators were approved by Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux to host the parade.