Carencro firefighter battles blaze at his own home

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Around 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Carencro firefighters received dispatch information about a mobile home fire on Dillon Road over text.

Among the firefighters who got the text was Dayne Leger, who was enjoying the holiday with his wife and two young daughters.

“Dayne received it also and knew it was in the area where he lived but was more so going to see if there was anyone else in that area that he may know. He didn’t think it was his house at first because the address was not specific. So he went back home or back in that area, and he discovered it was his house,” Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said.

Within a matter of minutes, Dayne Leger went from enjoying his day off to saving his home from flames engulfing it.

“Of course he was shocked and distraught, but he was still able to help the guys pull lines and pretty much help put out his own house fire,” Chief Mouton said.

Related Content Carencro fire department rallies behind firefighter who loses home in fire Video

Eventually the flames died down, but they left the Leger family with almost nothing.

“He’s always been there to help others in need, so the secretary of treasurer with the help of someone the family members opened up the GoFundMe account to have the public assist Dayne in his time of need as much as he’s helped the public,” Chief Mouton added.

He says the fire department’s goal is to raise $7,500 for Dayne and his family.

“They did have insurance, but as of now, they’re having to move around to find a place to stay, so that expense will be built up at first plus the clothing and the everyday necessities they have to go and purchase really quick before the insurance even helps out. And that’s if everything is completely covered, so we’re trying to do the best we can to get them at least to normalcy as much as we can. He’s always been there for the public, so we’re asking the public to come out and help him,” Chief Mouton told News Ten.

You can find the GoFundMe link here.

Gift cards are also being accepted and if you wish to purchase clothes their two daughter’s are sizes 6-6X and 4T, women’s clothes, medium/large tops or dresses and size 12 bottoms, men’s clothes, medium/large tops and 32×32 bottom.

Chief Mouton says you can drop off donations at either of the Carencro fire stations.