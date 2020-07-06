Carencro fire department rallies behind firefighter who loses home in fire

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) The Carencro fire department is rallying behind one of their own after a fire engulfed a firefighter’s home Saturday night.

According to the Carencro Fire Department Facebook page, Firefighter Dayne Leger and his family lost nearly everything in the blaze.

Leger and his family were all unharmed, the post stated.

An online fundraiser is now in place to help support the family.

Gift cards are also being accepted and if you wish to purchase clothes their two daughter’s are sizes 6-6X and 4T, women’s clothes, medium/large tops or dresses and size 12 bottoms, men’s clothes, medium/large tops and 32×32 bottom.

All items can be dropped off at both fire stations, 5201 N. University or at 400 Hector Connoly Road.