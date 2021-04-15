Carencro family left homeless after overnight fire

CARENCRO, La (KLFY) — The Carencro Fire Department responded to a residential fire this morning around 4 a.m., according to a press release from their office.

The fire took place on Simon Latour road. By the time fire fighters arrived, the house was already fully engulfed by flames. The residents, two adults, a child, and a toddler, all escaped the home without injuries.

Along with the CFD, units from Lafayette, Scott, Prairie, and Cankton fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Investigators from Lafayette Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

