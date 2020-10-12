Carencro apartment catches fire after stove left on before hurricane knocked power out

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton is warning residents to check their appliances if their power has been knocked out by Hurricane Delta. The warning comes after an apartment caught fire this morning due to a stove being left on after power was knocked out by the storm.

When the power came back on, the still-activated stove started a fire, which spread to the cabinets.

According to Mouton, the Carencro Fire Department arrived quickly and forced entry to the apartment. They extinguished the fire before it spread further. Scott and Lafayette fire departments also responded to assist.