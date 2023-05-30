LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the fourth consecutive year, Cardiovascular Institue of the South has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2023.

This award program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. The award is earned through a combination of employee surveys and assessments managed by the Best Companies Group.

“The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success,” says Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare.

CIS was founded in 1983 and currently has 21 locations throughout the Southeastern United States.

“We work to ensure that employees not only feel welcome and included but fulfilled and empowered both in their career and in our mission to provide our patients with the highest-quality cardiovascular care available,” says CIS CEO David Konur.

CIS will be recognized at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on September 28 at The Renaissance in Chicago, Illinois.