Car slams into Lafayette business hours after string of vandalisms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There was a string of vandalism at multiple Lafayette businesses over the weekend.

A church, an autobody shop, a restaurant, and a furniture store on West Pinhook Road were all damaged.

One of the businesses had particularly bad luck, after a car slammed into the side of the building just hours after a vandal smashed their windows, and it was all caught on camera.

Passenger crawling out of car after vehicle slams into business

For All Wood Furniture Makers, the chaos started at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a man started throwing rocking chairs at the windows.

Though the vandal wasn’t able to break in, he did shatter the front door.

Man slamming rocking chair into front door of business

Two hours later at 8:30 a.m., however, a car veered off the road and slammed into the same business.

“There was a vehicle traveling on Pinhook at a high rate of speed that apparently lost control and came across the parking lot of three businesses and ended up here at our business, doing damage to our building, as you can see behind me,” Daniel Broussard, a salesman at All Wood Furniture Makers, said.

Surveillance video shows what happened after the crash.



A woman crawls out of the passenger seat window, running to the driver side of a car, as a dog wearing a sweater also jumps out of the vehicle.

Ten minutes after the crash, police and firefighters arrive, appearing to help the driver of the vehicle.

“Fortunately, I don’t think anyone was seriously injured in the accident, but to see it, it was just horrible. I couldn’t imagine what these people were thinking when this accident occurred,” Broussard said.

He says the crash damaged their storage, shattered windows, and broke doors.

On top of that, they now have to fix the front door, where the vandal tried to break in.

Broussard says he’s unsure if the car crash and vandalism are related but says he’s aware of several other businesses who were vandalized Sunday as well.

“Bargain furniture down the road, they got hit as well. Popeye’s. There’s a ministry that got hit, and then us as well. With all the other things going on yesterday morning, we didn’t even realize we’d been vandalized until we went back and started looking at video,” he added.

Police say they are investigating, but it’s tough to determine if they are related without evidence.

No arrests have been made.