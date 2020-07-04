Car crashes into Sonic on Ambassador Caffery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An early morning crash sent one car into the Sonic Drive-In on Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Cameron Street shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Lafayette Police.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin told News 10 that two vehicles were heading southbound on Ambassador when one vehicle crossed into the lane of another, side-swiping it.

The collision caused both vehicles to veer off the roadway. One crashed into a light pole at the nearby McDonald’s, while the second one crashed into the Sonic building. One driver was ticketed and no injuries were reported. Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Griffin said.

The Sonic was closed today. No word on when it will reopen.