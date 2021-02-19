Capitol riot: Lafayette man pleads not guilty to four charges

Vaughn Allan Gordon, 54, is pictured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was arrested on federal charges on Jan. 14. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- A Lafayette man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded not guilty.

Vaughn Gordon was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He pleaded not guilty through his attorney Michelle Peterson before D.C. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman during a virtual appearance Thursday, The Advertiser reported.

Peterson said she had just begun to receive prosecutors’ evidence against Gordon and that there would likely be hundreds of hours of videos associated with his case and with others who authorities have arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.

Gordon will appear in court on April 26 for a pre-trial hearing.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.