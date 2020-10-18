Candlelight vigil held in memory of Judy Neal who died in New Iberia house fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia community lit candles Saturday afternoon to remember the woman who lost her life in a house fire.

New Iberia city park was filled with family and friends, all there to say goodbye to Judy Neal and her partner Mark Cunningham who was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in the fire, and died days later.

Neal, a well known animal rights advocate, died October 10 in her home on Lost Lake Lane.

State officials said the fire was likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta.

Investigators believe the natural gas leak was active surrounding the home, and that may have contributed an explosion when Neal lit a cigarette.