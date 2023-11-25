ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents and family in Abbeville held a candlelight vigil for the Abbeville nurse the died in a Maine vehicle crash.

Many people gathered at the residence of Megan Plowden for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. While her time on Earth ended at the age of 38 years old due to a single- vehicle car crash in Scarborough, Maine; her legacy will always be remembered.

Shalaci Sassau, Megan Plowden’s friend for about ten years spoke with News 10 about her late friend.

“Megan was a great mother, and she went out that way for the community, and she never asked for anything in return. I admire that about her,” said Sassau. “She was the most non-judgmental person, and I’m not a very social butterfly, so she always made me feel comfortable.”

Sassau said Megan’s sudden death was a shock to her.

“When they called me with it, I was like, no, I was in denial. So I just freaked out, but I was shocked. I didn’t think it was real,” Sassau said. “Megan really tried her best to get everybody to come together and just bring peace, and I’m just wishing that everybody could just, you know, come together and just live out her legacy.”

Plowden’s cousin, Crystal Reaux, said Plowden was a strong community member and was always trying to help the youth.

“I admired how Megan did so much for the community and for young kids in this community. She would bring buses and reach out to other communities, other ladies that have young kids, that have been murdered or just been dying to the street,” said Reaux.

Reaux said Megan would try to get people to come together and see there was a way to stop violence and bring peace. Another person she fought for justice for was her son Dylan Plowden who was killed due to gun violence.

“I admire the way Megan fought so hard for Dylan Plowden to get justice and the thing that the family grieved the most. She never got to enjoy the justice of her son, and that’s what the family grieves the most,” said Reaux. “She fought so hard, and she just wanted peace, and she got her justice, but she never got to enjoy it.”

Plowden’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday. If you would like to help the funeral with funeral expenses click their GoFundMe Account.

