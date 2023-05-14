UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mr. Bersch has been located and is safe.

Franklinton, La (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Robert Lewis Bersch.

He was last seen Saturday morning, at approximately 11:00 a.m., near Washington Street in Franklinton. Bersch’s vehicle was last known to be in the area of Old Columbia Road in Franklinton. Bersch’s vehicle is a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, Louisiana license plate 855 FNF.

Bersch is a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6’2” tall and about 275 lbs. Bersch’s family confirm that Mr. Bersch suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bersch is asked to immediately contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-839-3434 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.