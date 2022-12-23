LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Winter weather has caused thousands of flights to be canceled, turning many people’s holiday plans upside-down.

According to FlightAware, there have been nearly 14,000 total flight delays today nationwide. Cancellations are also upwards of 6,400. Although Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) has not reported any flight cancellations in the last 24 hours, the severe weather in other parts of the country has grounded some air traffic.

FlightAware shows the highest concentration of flight cancellations are at Seattle-Tacoma Intl., LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare Intl., and Detroit Metro Wayne Co. However, ten airports have canceled more than 100 flights each.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows a number of airports classified as ground stop or ground delay, which will slow or completely stop the flow of traffic to a particular airport. Based on the National Airspace Status System, airports in South Dakota, Michigan and West Virginia are closed completely. Some airports are experiencing delays because aircrafts have to be sprayed to remove snow and ice. The FAA has a continuously updating webpage that lists any delays at airports across the U.S.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the most popular airlines including Delta, American, Southwest and United are among the top 20 for most canceled flights today. Southwest has canceled nearly 800 so far.

Several major airlines have waivers that allow rebooking without penalty during a short window:

To check the status of you or your loved one’s flight, use the LFT website or FlightAware to search by origin, destination, airline or flight number.